The director of 2001 political action film Nayak: The Real Hero, S Shankar was spotted at the residence of Anil Kapoor on Saturday. Speculations are rife that the actor is set to team up with the award-winning filmmaker Shankar for the sequel of their critically acclaimed film Nayak. The visuals show Anil wearing an all black outfit and posing with Shankar, as the latter arrives at the 67-year-old actor's house. Fighter: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Has Worked ‘Harder’ To Survive for Last 45 Years in Industry, Says ‘Bada Mushkil Hota Hai’.

The two are posing happily for the lenses, sparking the speculations around Nayak 2. The pictures have left the fans excited as they guessed them teaming up yet again for a powerful narrative. Anil-starrer Nayak was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan. The film starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Game Changer Song 'Jaragandi': On Ram Charan's Birthday, Makers Drop Vibrant New Track From Shankar's Film Featuring Kiara Advani (Watch Lyrical Video).

The film went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and successful films of the year. Meanwhile, on the work front, while Shankar is gearing up for the release of his Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, Anil has Subedaar to his credit. The recently announced project is being helmed by Suresh Triveni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).