Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action film Fighter, has been a fighter for all seasons, rather than for all decades in the past 45 years of his being in the business of cinema. The actor recently interacted with the media before the film's release and shared what it takes to be a successful actor despite facing stiff competition. The actor said, "After spending more than 45 years in this business", as his director Siddharth Anand prompted, "Hindi, in Hindi". Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Set the Temperature Soaring in Alluring Jet Black Ensembles for Film Promotion (View Pics).

The senior actor continued, "To be relevant, to sit here with Sid, Deepika, Hrithik, and to work with them, bada mushkil hota hai. I have to work harder every year." He further mentioned, "I have to constantly change the gears so that the youngsters in the audience, the actors, the technicians, the press (consider my work good). I'm excited and enjoying working, and they are also enjoying working with me, speaking with me, and asking me questions. The audience is excited to see me on screen. Doing that repeatedly for more than four decades is a big fight."

Anil debuted in 1971 with Tu Payal Mein Geet, playing the younger version of the late actor Shashi Kapoor. The film was, however, unreleased. He then graced the silver screen with Hamare Tumhare, where he played a supporting role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).