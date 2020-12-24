Anil Kapoor has always been the other Kapoor. The one who doesn't belong to the heavy-weight Kapoor family of Bollywood. But then he didn't need to be part of that family to prove the acting prowess that helped him enjoy a wonderful run since the 80s. In fact, the actor played lead roles in Telugu and Kannada films in the initial phase of his career. We all know about Tezaab, Ram Lakhan or Karma when we talk about his best movies. In regards to his underrated films, people often name Lamhe or Parinda. Kapoor is obviously amazing in all these films, but there are also other movies that deserve equal attention. Entertainment News | Anil Kapoor Celebrates ‘small Victories’ in Latest Instagram Post

On his birthday, we will talk about five such movies of Anil Kapoor that are truly underrated.

Woh Saat Din (1983)

Although Kapoor has done a few films before, this is considered his debut film in Bollywood. People generally talk about how Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah played their parts with so much maturity. But Woh Saat Din won't have been as much heart-touching as it was without Kapoor. His unwavering determination for his music is such a delightful watch.

Saaheb (1985)

Anil Kapoor gave an extremely heart-warming performance in Saaheb. If you ask us, this is our favourite Kapoor film. He makes the ultimate sacrifice for his family and played the character with so much honesty that he actually became Saaheb.

Eeshwar (1989)

When Bollywood shows a person with a differently-abled person, they mostly go melodramatic. But in Eeshwar, Kapoor never lets his autistic character go overboard. He keeps it simple and yet so touching.

Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

Anil Kapoor plays an amateur wrestler who believes in complete abstinence. So you will often find him refraining from the temptations of the world but a girl called Chameli breaks his promise to abstinence. Kapoor is equal parts determined and cute as Charandas.

Awaargi (1990)

Awaargi may not have earned a lot at the box office but Kapoor won a lot of accolades for his performance. The bad man turned good makes for a great narrative and Kapoor here adds a lot of panache and emotions to the mix.

