It was earlier this month when reports were out citing that Varun Dhawan would be seen in a special number in the upcoming flick titled Antim: The Final Truth. Starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in the lead, it is now reported that the song for which Varun would be sharing screen space with the lead actors, it is a Ganpati celebration number. A source has revealed to Mid-Day few intriguing details about this song that is reportedly titled as “Dev Bappa Ganesha”. Antim: Varun Dhawan to Team Up With Salman Khan for a Desi Chartbuster In the Action Thriller.

The makers of Antim have not shared any official announcement yet. Talking about this special track that is said to be choreographed by Mudassar Khan, the source was quoted as saying, “It is a Ganpati celebration number that was shot in Film City recently. It is Salman and Mahesh's brainchild.” Elaborating further the source stated, “(The song) is a fast-paced number that will showcase Salman, Varun and Aayush Sharma in traditional attire.” Antim: The Final Truth First Look Teaser: It’s Salman Khan VS Aayush Sharma in This Raw and Gritty Actioner (Watch Video).

Film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar revealed to the tabloid, “It’s a wonderful, peppy dance track that will play out an important scene in the film against the backdrop of Ganpati festivities. The song is composed by Hitesh Modak, who has worked with me before in Panghrun (short story).” Talking about the film’s shoot, the team is currently shooting for Antim in a bio-bubble. The cast and crew is talking utmost precautions so that the shoot doesn’t get affected.

