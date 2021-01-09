Varun Dhawan has always shared a great respect for Salman Khan. The two share a great camaraderie and we often see Varun speak highly of the actor. While the two have never been seen together in a full-fledged project, Salman did have a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan starter Judwaa on David Dhawan's request. Now Varun is all set to return the favour as rumours suggest that he will be a part of a special track from Salman's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. Antim: The Final Truth First Look Teaser: It’s Salman Khan VS Aayush Sharma in This Raw and Gritty Actioner.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that Salman and team were planning on a groovy dance number and wanted an A-lister to join Salman for the song. The superstar thought of having Varun on board for it and rang him up almost immediately. Salman discussed the song with Varun who was elated to be a part of a song featuring Bhai. He gave his nod to the song and two are said to have started rehearsing for the song as well. The song is said to be a desi chartbuster and will reportedly be used for promotions of the film.

The film also features Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role but he is suggestively not a part of the song. The song will celebrate brotherhood will be shot this month itself. This dance number will also be the first song that Varun and Salman will ever feature in. Both of the actors are amazing dancers and it will be fun to see what the two have in store for their fans. Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma’s Film.

Earlier in a statement, Salman Khan had talked about Antim and said, "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before." Aayush plays the role of a gangster in the film while Salman will be seen as a Sikh cop.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Antim is said to hit the silver screens in 2021. The film also stars Mahima Makwana opposite Aayush Sharma in a key role. The film is the official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

