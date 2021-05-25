Veteran star Anupam Kher on Tuesday completed 37 years in the film industry and the actor said if not for his debut movie "Saaransh", he wouldn't have reached the milestone in his career. The 1984 Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama revolved around an old couple who lends a room on rent after the death of their only son. Kher, who was 28-year-old when he starred in the film, portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher B V Pradhan who loses his son. Anupam Kher Shares a Message of Hope for Fans, Says ‘There Is Light Despite All of the Darkness!’ (View Pic).

In an Instagram post, the actor said "Saaransh" was the best debut an artiste could have. "My 37th birthday in cinema. My first film #Saaransh completes 37 years today. It was the best debut an actor could dream of. Certain scenes are still part of my soul. "I had no idea what will (be) my fate after the film! I just wanted to give my everything to it. If I am still around it is because #Saaransh was my first film," he wrote. The 66-year-old actor said he is thankful to Bhatt, Rajshri Films and the audience for their love and support. Anupam Kher Shares His Portfolio Pictures from 1981 and Tells the Story Behind It.

"Saaransh" was India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Awards for the best foreign language film Oscar. The film won the National Award for best lyrics for Vasant Dev. In his almost four decade long career, Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, has appeared in 518 films predominantly in Hindi language like "Ram Lakhan", "Lamhe", "Khel", "Darr", "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Daddy", "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara", "Vijay", "A Wednesday" and "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Some of his international projects include movies "Bend It Like Beckham", "Bride and Prejudice", "Silver Linings Playbook", "The Big Sick" and "The Boy With The Topknot". He has also starred in series "Sense 8" and "New Amsterdam". The critically-acclaimed actor ventured into direction with 2002 film "Om Jai Jagadish". He is a recipient of two National Film Awards for his performance in "Daddy" and "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara".

