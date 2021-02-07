Veteran actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he shared a few portfolio pictures he took when he came to Mumbai in 1981. Anupam posted the monochrome pictures on Instagram. The first image features Anupam sporting a beard. While the second photo has an address mentioned. Anupam Kher Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother in a Post, Reveals She Had to Sell Her Jewellery to Keep the Actor in School

"Story of these pics; I came to the city of Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 to make it in the movies! I left this portfolio pic with the office of @rajshrifilms on the 15th June, 1981 for consideration for any role in their films. I had no particular place to stay. So gave the address of my #NationalSchoolOfDrama friend @k.razdan," he wrote alongside the images. Anupam Kher and The Kashmir Files Unit Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Kashmiri Pandits of Uttarakhand (Watch Video)

Anupam added: "In the last 40years I have done four blockbuster films with them. My debut film #Saaransh (1984) #HumAapkeHaiKaun (1994) #Vivah(2006) and #PremRatanDhanPayo(2015)." Anupam shared that he was touched when he was sent these pictures.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

"I was really shocked and touched when #GuptaJi of @rajshrifilms sent me this pic last week as a memory and a token of their love. They are amazing. Jai Ho!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #PortfolioPic#Life #Memories," he said. Talking about his next, Anupam will soon feature in the upcoming political drama "The Kashmir Files". The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).