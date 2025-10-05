Mumbai, October 4: Anupam Kher met his “dearest friend” Shankar Mahadevan, who dedicated the Shiva Stotram to the actor, in a flight. Anupam on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a video from onboard a flight. In the clip, Anupam is heard saying: “See who is sitting in the flight with me, the great, the greatest Shankar. It's fun whenever I meet you. My favorite.”

The video then pans to Shankar, who starts crooning the Shiva Stotram and is heard saying: “Whenever I see him, I sing this because I get the power from him.” Anupam then said: “Because whenever I post something about my exercise, about my pooja, I put this. It's fun. Your energy is amazing. And today both of you are looking good. I even have your reflection.” ‘Aage Bhi Mera Khayal Rakhna’: Anupam Kher Completes 44 Years in Mumbai, Credits City for Making Him What He Is Today.

Anupam then speaks about the “wonderful restaurant” Shankar has opened in Dubai and Mumbai. He went on to promise the singer that he will visit soon. “Authentic South Indian restaurant. I am happy to sit with you. You are such a great guy,” Anupam concluded. For the caption, he wrote: Meeting my dearest friend and the celebrated multi-faceted musician/singer is always a joy. Love his positive and happy energy and the #ShivTandav he has sung! Good luck my dearest for your new South Indian food venture! Om Namah Shivay! #Friends #Happy.”

On the work front, Anupam’s “Tanvi The Great” re-released in theatres recently. He shared a video talking about second chances and revealed that he was almost replaced by actor Sanjeev Kumar. “Namaste friends, what I want to share with you, I want to share with you that I believe in second chances a lot. In life, second chances are sometimes better than the first chance. Many people may not know that life gave me a second chance before I came into the film career.” Anupam Kher Celebrates 40th Marriage Anniversary With Wife Kirron Kher, Thanks ‘Outlander’ Actors for Loving Gesture (Watch Video).

Sharing a personal anecdote, Anupam, who has worked in over 500 films, took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he was once removed from Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh just 10 days before the shoot, with Sanjeev Kumar being cast in his place. “I was working in Saaransh film, and I was fired from the film 10 days before the shooting. And Sanjeev Kumar sir was hired. Then I went to Mr. Mahesh Bhatt and fought with him. I told him, ‘You are making a film on truth. I have been rehearsing for this film for 6 months. How can you fire me now?’ I fought a lot and cried a lot,” Anupam said.

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

