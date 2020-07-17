Anupam Kher had informed last week that his family including his mother Dulari Kher, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and his niece had all tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing a video on Twitter which gave details of their condition. The actor had informed his fans that his mother had tested positive to coronavirus and had been shifted to Kokilaben Hospital.He had written on Twitter, “From the last few days, my mother - Dulari, suffered from a loss of appetite and she used to sleep a lot, post which she got her blood test which came out normal. After which the doctor advised us to get her CT scan done which showed her as mild Covid positive.” Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-in-Law and Niece Test Positive for COVID-19, the Actor Confirms He Has Tested Negative.

Now updating everyone on his family's condition, the actor wrote, "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!!" Sharing this health update, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram where his mother Dulari is seen. The news of her health being better has certainly come as a positive one for the actor's fans who had sent their wishes and prayers to the actor after he confirmed about them contracting coronavirus. Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Others Wish Anupam Kher's Family a Speedy Recovery After They Test Positive for COVID-19.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Post Here:

After Anupam Kher informed his Twitter family about his family testing positive, the actor's close ones from the industry including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor among others had responded showing support to the actor in this difficult time and also sent their prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).