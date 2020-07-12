Coronavirus cases are rising by the day in Mumbai and now the virus has made its way into Bollywood. Last night, we heard the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus and just when we were getting out of that shock, we heard about actor Anupam Kher's family going testing positive for the virus. The veteran actor took to Twitter to share a video revealing the details about his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece contracting coronavirus. The actor in his video also confirmed that he has tested negative for the virus. Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-in-Law and Niece Test Positive for COVID-19, the Actor Confirms He Has Tested Negative.

On hearing this, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to wish Kher's family a speedy recovery and offered prayers for the current situation to pass. Actor Anil Kapoor who is known to be extremely close to Kher took to Twitter and said, "Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher." Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon were also among others who wished Kher for his family's safety and quick recovery. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

Anil Kapoor:

Praying and wishing for a speedy recovery of #Dulari Aunty, #Raju and the rest of the family!! Sending you lots of love & strength my friend, @AnupamPKher — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 12, 2020

Sonam Kapoor:

Hope all get well soon ❤️🤞 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 12, 2020

Raveena Tandon:

Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love ♥️ @AnupamPKher 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 12, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Speedy recovery to all 😊🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 12, 2020

Anupam Kher in his tweet while giving out the situation of his family wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed." The actor in his video also mentioned how thankful he was for Doctors and lauded how they are doing a great job.

