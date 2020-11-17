Actor Aparshakti Khurana will have a working birthday on Wednesday like he does almost every year. Aparshakti is currently in his hometown Chandigarh, shooting for his next project with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. He plans to stay busy on his 33rd birthday on November 18. Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl wrap up Varanasi schedule of 'Helmet'.

"It's amazing, honestly. It's been a working birthday for me most of the years in the past, too. I don't mind working on Sundays as well. I believe whenever you get free time in life, whenever you get to chill with your family and cousins, those are the birthdays and anniversary celebrations," he said.

Aparshakti also shared his thoughts on turning 33 this year and said, "When you are turning 20, 30 or 40, that's when you have the butterflies in your stomach. You tend to think 'I am growing old'. I turned 30 a couple of years back. This is not the time when I am thinking that I am growing old."

"But yes, I thought that when I turned 30, and that's what will happen when I turn 40 in a few years from now. I still have six to seven years to go for that," he quipped. Aparshakti Khurana Cannot Take a Day Off from Work Even on His Birthday.

Talking about what he will wish for this year, the actor said, "Number one is everybody's health around me, everyone should be hale and hearty, in top spirit, have the best of personal and professional life. Secondly, a wish for myself would be that I have the energy to work each day of the year, till the time I am around."

