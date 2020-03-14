Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Others Spotted Making a Stylish Appearance for a Party (View Pics)

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Its weekend and who would not want to party? Be it the celebs or commoners, everyone just wait for the weekend to arrive and let go off all their stress. Spotting some of the leading celebs of B-town or some of the popular lovebirds together at a party during a weekend, doesn’t come as a surprise. Well, after a hectic schedule even B-town members love to enjoy their free time. Last evening, some of the Bollywood stars were spotted making a stylish appearance for the party hosted by Bunty Sachdev at his residence. Malang Success Bash: Anil Kapoor Wears Mask Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Many Others Spotted at the Event (View Pics).

Bollywood stars who were seen at the party included the favourite couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. As always, the lovebirds stole the show with their stylish appearance. Malaika opted for a high-waist black jeggings that she teamed with a white bralette and black leather jacket, whereas Arjun kept it all casual yet stylish. The other celebs who were seen at the party included Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor with Seema Khan, Kim Sharma, Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna Panday, Ritesh Sidhwani, and many others. Let’s take a look at the pictures below. Angrezi Medium: Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar and Others Spotted At the Screening of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan Starrer (View Pics).

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar

Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna Panday

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Maheep Kapoor with Seema Khan

Maheep Kapoor with Seema Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Punit Malhotra

Punit Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ritesh Sidhwani

Ritesh Sidhwani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Weren’t these celebs looking absolutely stylish? Who among the above looked the best? Do let us know your view in the comment section below. Until then, keep watching this space for more other updates from the world of entertainment.