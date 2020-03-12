Angrezi Medium: Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar and Others Spotted At the Screening of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan Starrer (View Pics)

Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar at Angrezi Medium screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

There’s just a day left for the much-awaited movie, Angrezi Medium, to hit the big screens. This Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer is a spin-off to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium. Ever since the makers have released the film’s teaser, trailer and songs, movie buffs have been eagerly looking forward to watch the performance of the onscreen father- daughter duo, Irrfan and Radhika. Before this Homi Adajania directorial hits the theatres, a special screening was held by the makers for B-town members. ‘After Angrezi Medium, There Are Plans for a Chinese Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan.

The special screening of Angrezi Medium took place on March 11 at the PVR in Juhu, Mumbai. Many celebs were seen in attendance for the screening. It included Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Shibani Dandekar, Huma Qureshi, Javed Jaffrey, Manish Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Dino Morea, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others. Let’s take a look at the pics of the stars who attended the special screening of Angrezi Medium. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

Radhika Madan

Mouni Roy

Urvashi Rautela

Shibani Dandekar

Huma Qureshi

Javed Jaffrey

Manish Malhotra with Pooja Hegde

Boman Irani

Rakul Preet Singh

Angrezi Medium has received a thumbs-up from the critics. They are not just impressed with the lead casts’ performances, but have also called it as a feel-good entertainer. Well let’s see how the fans react to this film and how much it collects at the box office on the opening day. Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, there are many films that are seeing a major dip in its collections as people are in the fear to gather at crowded places. Let’s just hope for the best!