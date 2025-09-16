The Traitors fame Anshula Kapoor is living the best phase of her life. ‘I’m Engaged to My Best Friend’: Anshula Kapoor Gets Engaged to Longtime Partner Rohan Thakkar in Dreamy Central Park Proposal in New York (View Post).

Anshula recently is at the mall deal having a ball of a time with her fiance Rohan Thakkar. She shared a carousel post featuring multiple photos straight from her exotic vacation at Maldives.

View Anshula Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

In one of the pictures we can see Anshula in a pool attire enjoying her floating breakfast. Taking to your social media account she caption it as, Out of office behavior* Between wedding planning and LIFE IN GENERAL (), this mini vacation at @thewestinmaldives was a solid 11/10. The views are gorg, the company is the best ever hehe @rohanthakkar1511, the spa is spectacular & the marine life under water literally snorkeling at the resort was just beyond!!!!” Going by the caption it seems that Anshula and Rohan and both explode snorkeling and the marine life. Kapoor also stated that her gateway to the Maldives was nice break from all the “happy chaos” that is going on your life regarding her marriage planning and preparations.

For the uninitiated, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged recently after the latter proposed to the love of his life. Anshula had shared the god news along with pictures from the dreamy proposal on her social media account back then. Describing her love story, she wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered." ‘She Gave Me Emotional Support’: Anshula Kapoor Shares How Maheep Kapoor’s Presence on ‘The Traitors’ Gave Her a Sense of Normalcy and Safety, Recalls Emotional Eviction and Reality TV Struggles.

She added, "3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic," adding more about the dreamlike proposal. "Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what Rohan Thakkar gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us." She continued, "I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words. "Because since 2022, it's always been you. I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city and now, my fav YES!" The couple is prepping up for a lavish wedding to be held sometimes this year.

