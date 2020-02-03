Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet Ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani Stun in Ethnic Outfits at the Pre-Wedding Festivities (View Pics and Videos)

Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain''s Sangeet ceremony (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Armaan Jain, Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain's son is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra and is currently enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. After hosting a glamorous Mehendi ceremony, the Sangeet ceremony was held on February 2. The ceremony was attended by Armaan's close family and friends including cousin Karisma Kapoor, brother Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani. Karisma looked stunning in a red suit. The soon-to-be married couple, weren't seen in the paprazzi pictures though Anissa's dance video has made it to social media. Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Mehendi: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Anil Ambani In Attendance, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Give It A Miss (View Pics).

While Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the function a miss, we certainly missed her given that she would have given us some serious fashion goals with her appearance. Since Rishi Kapoor was recently hospitalised in Delhi, Armaan's cousin Ranbir Kapoor had to rush by his side and hence wasn't a part of the celebrations. Kiara Advani was a stunner at the sangeet function in a hot ensemble with a plunging neckline. In a video that has surfaced online, Anissa can be seen shaking a leg on Kal Ho Naa Ho's song "Maahi Ve". Check out pictures and videos from the sangeet here. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Others Deck Up For Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Roka Ceremony (View Pics).

Karisma Kapor Arrives for the Sangeet Ceremony:

Kiara Advani at the Sangeet Ceremony:

Anissa Malhotra Performing at Her Sangeet:

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra announced their engagement in July last year with photos of their engagement party. Considering how amazing the the pre-wedding festivities have been, we can't wait to see how the wedding ceremony is going to be. Hopefully, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karena Kapoor Khan too will be present for the same.