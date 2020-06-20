Singer Armaan Malik has been following the guidelines of the lockdown very responsibly, and says he is really missing his friends. "I have been at my home all this time and have followed the guidelines of the lockdown very responsibly. I am missing my friends a lot and just wish to meet all of them real soon," he said. After foraying into international music with his English song "Control" a while back, Armaan recently unveiled a new English single, "'Next 2 me". Armaan Malik Comes Up With His New English Song ‘Next 2 Me’

"I have taken inspiration (for the song) from lovers who are distant from their better halves because all they want right now is that special person to be next to them," he said in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot. Armaan Malik Request Fans to Block and Report the Fake Facebook Page ‘Armaan Malik Live’ That Impersonates Him.

The 24-year-old singer, son of composer Daboo Malik, started his playback career as a child singer in films such as "Taare Zameen Par" and "Bhootnath". When he was 18, he released his debut album "Armaan" and also lent his voice to the song "Tumko to aana hi tha" in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho".

