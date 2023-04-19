For an actor like Arshad Warsi, who has a movie titled Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II in his filmography where Part 1 doesn't exist, we shouldn't be surprised at this. But for many of you, this does come as a shocker. Who knew Arshad Warsi would be the real sequel king? So far the actor has been part of 7 sequels and the number is only going to increase in the coming days. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi Have a 'Munnabhai' Reunion in This Poster of Sidhaant Sachdev's Untitled Film (View Pic).

It started with Lage Raho Munnabhai where his Circuit reunites with his Bhai and even has the ghost of Mahatma Gandhi for company. Golmaal Returns needed its Madhav to stand firmly against Ajay Devgn which continued in two more movies. Warsi went back to his dark humorous self in Dedh Ishqiya while Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal were a riot. Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi To Team Up for Third Installment, Film To Go on Floors in 2023 – Reports.

Here's how all that started for Arshad Warsi. Can you spot him?

You may wonder what's with Arshad Warsi and sequels. Well, of all the names mentioned above, you may have easily guessed why having him in these sequels was a must. The moral of the story is in every sequel Warsi is irreplaceable!

