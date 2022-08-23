Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been reportedly toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3. According to sources the courtroom drama will go on floors in the first half of 2023. In this third movie the two will apparently lock horns against each other. Akshay Kumar Unveils Motion Poster for Cuttputlli Song Saathiya, Track To Release on August 24!

View Tweet Here:

And it's finally happening... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi are ready for a grand showdown in Subhash Kapoor's #JollyLLB3... The courtroom drama goes on floors in 2023! https://t.co/YeYpauDj3p — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)