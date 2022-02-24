Valimai, starring Ajith, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead, has hit the big screens today! Arun Vijay has shared his views on the H Vinoth directorial. The actor says the film a huge treat for all fans of Ajith and also it has ‘A need of the hour message in the end’.

Arun Vijay on Valimai

#Ajith sir's presence all the way!!💪🏽❤ Top notch action especially the bike stunts...👏🏽A need of the hour message in the end... A big treat to all the fans...🤗 Kudos to the team..👍🏽#Valimai — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) February 24, 2022

