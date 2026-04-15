Mumbai, April 14: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's passing away on April 12, left the entire nation in a state of grief and shock Just like the legendary singer’s umpteen number of fans, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle too is grief-stricken by the demise of her grandmother. The young girl took to her social media account to express her grief and sorrow, and shared a cute video of herself with her grandmother, highlighting their beautiful bond. She also mentioned that the legendary singer 'promised to return to her'.

She wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.” Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

Zanai Bhosle Recalls Asha Bhosle ’s ‘Promise’ to Return in Emotional Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

The doting granddaughter added, “What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with..”

“These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!” Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Cremated With Full State Honours at Mumbai’s Iconic Shivaji Park.

She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and so believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!” Zanai further added, “I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!!”

Expressing her love for her grandmother, Zanai wrote, “I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again.” For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).