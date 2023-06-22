Avika Gor is a very popular face among the Indian television lovers. The actress rose to popularity as a child artiste with the Colors' show Balika Vadhu and later in a more mature role in Sasural Simar Ka, that made her part of every Indian household that was addicted to TV serials. So Avika's new turn from that demure persona to seeing her be part of kissing and lovemaking scenes in her new Hindi film, left many surprised. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Trailer: Avika Gor is the New Scream Queen in Krishna Bhatt’s Directorial Debut.

Even though it is not her debut film, 1920: Horrors of the Heart raised its curiosity factor with Avika playing the main lead. Directed by Krishna Bhatt, 1920: Horrors of the Heart is a horror film which is the latest installment of the 1920 series, that was helmed by her father Vikram Bhatt. The film is releasing on June 22.

Even though the buzz around the film is not as you expected, a couple of songs are generating interest, and it has more to do with the kissing and lovemaking scenes in them, featuring Avika Gor and Danish Pandor. One such song is "Zaroori Hai".

Watch the Song Below:

Another song from the film, "Woh Kahaani" has more such intimate scenes of the couple. Avika Gor Claims She Got Replaced in Salman Khan’s Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Mere Days Before the Shoot!

Watch the song below:

Needless to say, fans are having mixed reactions to the actress' intimate scenes, having seen her transform as a child to a beautiful woman on the screens. Well, Balika Vadhu has certainly grown up!

YouTube Comments on the Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

'Romantic Scenes in Big Screen'

YouTube Comments on the Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

'Broke My Heart'

YouTube Comments on the Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

'Balika Vadhu Grown Up'

YouTube Comments on the Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

'Still a Child in My Mind'

YouTube Comments on the Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The music of the film is composed by Puneet Dixit, with Papon, Javed Ali, Palak Muchhal, Pranav Singhal, Shreya Ghoshal having sung the tracks. So what do you think of Avika Gor's bold scenes in 1920: Horrors of the Heart? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).