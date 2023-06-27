Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has two back to back international tours lined up for which he will be heading to the US, Canada and also the UK to enthrall audiences with his music. The actor says international tours give him the opportunity to showcase his country to the world. Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Performing Live for the First Time in Dehradun.

Ayushmann said: I’m thrilled to be taking Indian music and Indian culture to the global audience. I’m a proud Indian and I love cinema. International tours give me the opportunity to showcase my country to the world and I always look forward to it.” “Cinema is one of the biggest identity cards of India and I have seen how it brings joy to people and unifies people to have a shared community experience.”

He added: “I have two tours lined up this year. One that will see me travel to US & Canada with my band and second that takes me to the UK. The entertainer in me is screaming to take the stage and perform live in front of a sea of people in these two countries!”. Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks Out About Asthma, Focus on Lung Health.

Ayushmann will perform in eight cities in the US including Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the US, as well as Toronto, Canada in July and August. The actor, also a singer known for massive hits like "Paani Da Rang", "Nazm Nazm" and "Haareya", will also do a two city UK tour in the month of September this year.

