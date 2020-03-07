Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Calls Taapsee Pannu's Thappad 'Strange', Actress Reacts...

Taapsee Pannu and Ahmed Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Taapsee Pannu enjoys the heaps of praises being showered on her by critics and viewers alike, the actress had to face a rather 'strange' comment from Baaghi 3 director, Ahmed Khan. The context here is regarding her new release, Thappad, that's generating some positive reactions from audiences. The movie, though not meant for masses is being praised for its strong content and of course, the way Taapsee has flaunted her acting proficiency. However, Ahmed Khan is certainly not in awe of this Anubhav Sinha directorial and even tagged it as 'strange' in one of his recent interactions with Mumbai Mirror. Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang or Thappad – Ranking All February 2020 Releases in Bollywood From Worst to Best.

"I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don’t understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return," he explained while putting forward his stand. And just while we were expecting the actress to react to his statement, Taapsee was quoted saying, "He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing." Thappad Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha’s Social Drama Is a Stinging Slap on Male Privilege With Taapsee Pannu in Stellar Form.

Khan further gave his own example while explaining his judgement. "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it," he said. Clearly, we are all entitled to have our own opinion and that's the beauty of democracy. As long his view doesn't turn into a new controversy, it's safe to say 'all is well'.