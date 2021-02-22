Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday shared a monochromatic picture with co-star Akshay Kumar as she kick-started the shooting for upcoming action-thriller Bachchan Pandey. The Kick star hopped on to Instagram and expressed her excitement as she has started shooting with Kumar. In the picture, Fernandez can be seen hugging the 'Boss' actor. She has sported a cold shoulder white top and donned a high ponytail, while her co-star looks dashing in a chequered shirt. Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon Wrap Up the Shoot for Akshay Kumar’s film.

Taking to the caption, the 'Judwaa 2' star wrote, "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji." "Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?" she asked her fans. Meanwhile, another leading actress of the film Kriti Sanon and actor Arshad Warsi posted pictures with Kumar and announced that they have completed their portions. Kriti took to Twitter and shared a picture with Kumar who will continue filming in the city. She also penned down a heartfelt post. Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Still from Sets of Akshay Kumar’s Film (See Pic).

"And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji... @WardaNadiadwala One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far...", she said.

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Akshay Kumar For Bachchan Pandey Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshay.khiladikumar)

It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Jacqueline, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.