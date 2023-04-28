It makes sense to reiterate the fact that director Rajkumar Santoshi's repertoire and range as a filmmaker is quite remarkable. The man has given us gems in a range of genres. From Damini to Khakee and from Andaz Apna Apna to Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani-- the spectrum is varied and clearly showcases Santoshi's versatility as a maker. With his latest outing, titled Bad Boy featuring Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi, the celebrated filmmaker decides to give an ode to his own previous creation in what can be called an outdated way but he manages to keep the affair breezy which makes Bad Boy not-that-bad at all! Bad Boy Song Janabe Ali: Mithun Chakraborty Shakes Leg With Son Namashi in This Peppy Track (Watch Video)

Santoshi revisits the charm of the 90s when life was simpler and romance was not complicated- the only hurdle that could potentially stop from boy meeting the girl ultimately were the broad strokes of Ameeri vs Garibi with social status playing the role in determining the divide. In this tale our hero (Namashi Chakraborty) has failed in college, he is seemingly a good-for-nothing yet charming with his innocence. On the other hand, the heroine (Amrin Qureshi) is a college topper and is quite sincere. Saswata Chatterjee who plays the leading lady's father is against the romance as he feels the two are as opposite as chalk is from cheese. He is a stickler for a high standard and a high-quality lifestyle. He can approve the match and the blossoming romance only if the hero earns money and respect in a stipulated amount of time without borrowing money from friends or without resorting to fraudulent means. Will true love show its might and will the tale have it's forever wala happy ending?

Watch The Trailer Below:

With a plot as archaic and as outdated, Santoshi decides to keep the affair simple but silly. While his simple may seem boring it's the silly part that draws much giggles and keeps the film going. The high point being the unmatched talent that Johny Lever is. His spontaneity, his energy and the sheer coming timing lift some sequences to make Bad Boy a breeze to watch. Santoshi then resorts to some hilarious re-sequencing and tribute to his own films that add more charm to the proceedings. While the first half looks a bit stretched, it's the second half where the movie gathers momentum to keep the audience engaged. Bad Boy Song Aalam Na Poocho: Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi Dial Up Dreamy Romance in Visually Stunning Track (Watch Video)

It goes without saying the story is predictable and even formulaic in terms of how the narrative unfolds, but what keeps it going is the crisp screenplay and smart writing, replete with hilarious comical lines performed supremely by the trio Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Johny Lever. Namashi and Amrin have promising screen presence and as newcomers. The two look sincere with their craft and stand out in important scenes and sequences. Himesh Reshammiya's music is foot-tapping and hummable, but no chart-busting numbers from this album of his.

Santoshi makes this one with his signature style intact. With limited resources at his hand and with no big stars at his disposal, he manages to give us a breezy tale which both simple and silly in equal measure.

Final Word:

Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic comedy Bad Boy is stuck in the 90s with formulaic tropes thrown in abundantly. The clever one-liners and the inimitable Johny Lever make this one a breezy watch.

Rating: 3.0

