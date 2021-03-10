The Dulhania series began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, which was followed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Now it seems Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan are discussing the third part of the franchise. The filmmaker shared an Insta story that has all three of them on a video call. The caption suggests they are indeed talking about part 3 or it could just be them catching up. We would like to believe the former though. Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 4, Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Continue To Bicker Over Simple And Compound Interest!

If you remember, back in 2017, Karan Johar did confirm that there will be a third film in the franchise with Alia and Varun again. He tweeted in 2020 that the third offering is on its way. Check it out here...

The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oWLgsjthrA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 12, 2020

Turns out it was Mr. Lele with Janhvi Kapoor joining the mix replacing Alia Bhatt. But later the movie was shelved. Now this discussion between the three of them makes us hopeful.

varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Shashank Khaitan (Photo credit: Instagram)

This is definitely good news if they were indeed discussing the third installment. Alia and Varun in a movie are pure magic.

