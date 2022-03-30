Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for their next project titled 'Bawaal'. The film will be directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier directed films like 'Chillar Party', 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Next; Film to Hit the Screens on April 7, 2023!

'Bawaal', which is a love story, will soon go on floors and has booked April 7, 2023 as its release date. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has collaborated with Nitesh on 'Chhichhore', which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award. Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar Roped in To Helm the Three-Part Multilingual Period Drama.

Although further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, this will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together as a lead pair.

