Bawaal which stars Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is currently on the floors. This will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together. The makers of the film recently dropped a video of Varun Dhawan where the actor can be seen announcing the location of Bawaal's next schedule. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film by Nitesh Tiwari Goes on Floors in Lucknow.

Taking to social media, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala shared a video of Varun Dhawan. In the video, Varun says that the team of Bawaal along with him will now be heading to Warsaw, Poland, for the commencement of the next schedule. The caption on the social media post read, "Next stop - Warsaw Time for some more BAWAAL #SajidNadiadwala's #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22." Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Next; Film to Hit the Screens on April 7, 2023!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earthsky Pictures (@earthskynotes)

In the video, as Varun hops onto a train, he can be seen bowing to an old couple and shaking hands with a fan. Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame. The film will drop in theatres on April 7, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).