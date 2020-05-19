Bhumi Pednekar Shares an Emotional Post on Late Father's Birthday, Says 'You Taught Us To Love All And Made Us Strong'

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to post a few throwback pictures of her late father, Satish Pednekar as she shared a beautiful post for his birthday. Bhumi shared some amazing pictures from her childhood as well where her and sister Samiksha are seen spending time with their dad. The actress in a heartfelt post wrote about missing him particularly more now considering how he would have loved to see how Bhumi has taken after him. The actress' emotional post is sure to get you teary-eyed. Bhumi Pednekar to Share Health and Nutrition Tips to Tackle Emotional Eating During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Bhumi took to Instagram to pen a beautiful piece with these pictures as she wrote, "Happy birthday Papa...I miss you everyday,every minute and every second... But then,I see you everywhere ...When I look at myself, my eyes just like yours...When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ...When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says - you both are just like Satish.”Bhumi Pednekar Shares a Super Hot Selfie to Reveal her Lockdown Mantra.

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Post Here:

Bhumi towards the end of the poem wrote an emotional line saying, "Every time they say, you both are just like Him. I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become." The post received a lot of love from Bhumi's friends and colleagues. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "Bhumiiiiiiiii this made me cry yaaaar. Such a champion papa. Big tight hug to you and happpppppppyyyy bdayyyy to uncle."