Bigg Boss 13: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Teaser To Be Launched At The Grand Finale? Shehnaaz Gill To Finally Meet Katrina Kaif?

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif on the sets of Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is running towards the grand finale. After four months the audience will finally pick one contestant as the winner of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Like every year, the grand finale will be a star-studded affair with a swarm of previous contestants and many Bollywood celebs gracing the show. This time, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty might make an appearance on the grand finale. Rumour has it that the first teaser of the upcoming action film, Sooryavanshi, will be launched on the show. Makes sense, since Rohit will be taking over the weekends, from Salman, hosting his show Khatron Ke Khiladi, so it will also double up as the promotion for the new reality show. Katrina Kaif Hits Akshay Kumar With A Broom on Sets Of Sooryavanshi (Watch Funny Video).

Shehnaaz Gill might finally get to meet Katrina Kaif. She has requested Salman in the past that she wanted to meet Katrina, only to be told by the host that he is also trying to meet her. Also, let us not forget that Rohit had, earlier, postponed the release date of Sooryavanshi for Salman's Inshallah, which was later shelved and replaced with Radhe.

Akshay had also promoted his film, Padman, at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11. Katrina had come on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 9 to promote her film, Fitoor.

Check Out This Really Brief Glimpse of Sooryavanshi Here:

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit, is part of his cop universe, which started with Singham and expanded with Simmba. The Akshay Kumar starrer is the fourth film in the universe and will bring together the three on-screen cops. Soryavanshi will open in theatres on March 27, 2020.