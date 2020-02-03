Katrina Kaif Hits Akshay Kumar With A Broom on Sets Of Sooryavanshi (Watch Funny Video)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram/@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif wrapped up Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in November 2019. Now, the film's post-production is going in full swing to meet the March 27, 2020 release date. To keeps fans interested and hyped up, Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets that shows us a glimpse of the fun that the cast had while shooting the film. In the funny footage, Katrina, the gorgeous diva, is cleaning the floor with a broom, wearing a white chikankari kurta. She is looking absolutely stunning even during doing a chore like brooming.

Akshay teases her as the new Swachh Bharat campaign ambassador in the caption on Instagram. In the video, Katrina is not just shown cleaning the floor, but is shown using the broom to its second-best purpose - hitting friends who annoy you with it. Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Shares a Picture With Akshay Kumar and Director Rohit Shetty, Says 'Everyday On Set Has Been Full Of So Much Love and Joy'.

Katrina hits Akshay with the broom. While e don't get to see the act happening in the clip, we get to see Katrina's motioning so and hear Akshay screaming at her off-camera.

Katrina and Akshay are reuniting on-screen with Sooryavanshi after 10 long years. Their jodi is one of the points that are being used to hype the movie up. That is not all. They will also be seen romancing each other in the remake of the sultry rain number, Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Also, Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe that began with Singham and expanded with Simmba. The upcoming film is the fourth entry in the universe and will reunite the three fictional cops on screen for the first time.