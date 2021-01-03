Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja has shared a picture of her little normal from the shoot of her upcoming film Blind. Sonam posted a picture with her crew on Instagram. "All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal,a she wrote. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Seal New Year With A Kiss! Actress Says, ‘2021 I’m Ready To Take You On With The Love Of My Life’

Sonam has started to shoot for "Blind" in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule. The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers. Blind: Shooting Of Sonam Kapoor’s Upcoming Crime Thriller Goes On Floors In Glasgow!

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

Sonam was recently seen essaying a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya motwane's OTT-released film "AK Vs AK", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

