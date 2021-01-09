The COVID-19 pandemic literally affected every single part in the world. It also brought about a huge change in the way we look at lives in general and made us introspect, big time. Thanks to the pandemic, face masks, shields, swab tests, gloves and social distancing have become the new normal. However, did you know that back in 1997, actor Bobby Deol had given us all an udaharan of how to do the swab test right? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya, Tested Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital From Home Quarantine.

Oooh yes, he did! In a still from his 1997 movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, where he shared screen space opposite Aishwarya Rai, a series of events led to the actor swabbing Aishwarya. And while the scene may have seemed hillarious back then, it sure is the story of our lives now. Bobby Deol on Completing 25 Years in Bollywood: Thankful to Fans Who Always Stood by Me.

Check Out this Tweet Below:

Bobby Deol was a pro at Covid testing long before the virus even came into existence. pic.twitter.com/vc3r4rroME — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) January 9, 2021

Watch the Video Below:

The video sees Aishwarya and Bobby's first meeting turn heated when a mix up of bags causes them to clash. Later on, Bobby makes her sneeze twice for good luck and to achieve the same, he swabs her nose. If only we had even an inclination that that's what our future will look like. Makes us nostalgic of of time when travelling was hassle-less!

