Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared how his upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' fulfilled his dream of stepping into the iconic Yash Raj Films' studios. Back in 2019, when he had started his journey for the film, Siddhant had shared a throwback picture on Instagram where he can be seen having 'chai' (tea) at a stall outside the studios.

The actor recalled: "I have a very long relationship with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studios for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a 'chai tapri' (tea corner) and just had 'chai' (tea)."

He added: "No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true." 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Apart from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Siddhant also has projects like Shakun Batra's untitled movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Yudhra'.

