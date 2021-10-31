The new Bunty (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Babli (Sharvari) are winning hearts already with their chemistry. When the makers had dropped the film’s trailer, fans were bowled over with their characters. And now the audience are going to be in for a treat on November 1 as the romantic track titled “Luv Ju” featuring the two would be released tomorrow. The song is composed by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Luv Ju Poster

All you need is Luv... (Ju) 🥰 #LuvJu song out tomorrow! Watch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November! pic.twitter.com/CwBw2Y6UJj — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 31, 2021

