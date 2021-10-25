The makers of Bunty and Babli 2 have released the first look of actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. These two are the hot new Bunty (a suave, smart conman) and Babli (who is ready to shine in this game of con) that the audience would be seeing. The two have geared up to set the screen on fire and we just can’t wait to watch the duo. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film will also star Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

Siddhant Chaturvedi As The New Bunty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Sharvari As The New Babli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

