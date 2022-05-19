Safed is an love story with a difference that features her opposite Abhay Verma and marks Sandeep Singh's directorial debut. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, and Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Meera Chopra Birthday Special: Checking Out Sultry Pictures of the Actress That Dominate her Instagram Account.
Meera has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She is known for projects like Bangaram, Lee, Vaana, 1920 London and Section 375 amongst others. She has some very interesting projects in the pipeline as well which include the Hindi film Nastik and the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Mogali Puvvu.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).