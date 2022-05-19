Actress Meera Chopra is quite excited to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year with her next film Safed, as she unveils its first look. "I am really excited to make my Cannes debut this year. It's too overwhelming since I will be representing my film Safed and also walking the prestigious red carpet. So, it's a double whammy for me and also a big responsibility," said Meera.

Safed is an love story with a difference that features her opposite Abhay Verma and marks Sandeep Singh's directorial debut. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, and Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Meera Chopra Birthday Special: Checking Out Sultry Pictures of the Actress That Dominate her Instagram Account.