Tiger Shroff is not a person who just whiles his time during the lockdown. The actor honed his singing skills and has already impressed everyone with this Unbelievable voice. Today, he released the video of his second single Casanova. While his singing is damn neat like the first one, we just couldn't shake off the treatment given to the track in terms of visuals. It instantly reminded us of Hrithik Roshan's smooth as silk moves in the title track of his 2015 movie Bang Bang! ‘Have Kickass Year, Guru Ji’: Tiger Shroff Wishes Hrithik Roshan on Birthday

Tiger can be soon showing off his impeccable dance skills in Casanova wearing a black ensemble that gives an ample view of his chiseled abs. That got us thinking that we have seen this somewhere. A little digging took us to Hrithik's similar garb in the Bang Bang track. But first, check out Tiger Shroff as a Casanova

Now it's the turn for Hrithik svelte moves. Scroll down to 3.28 to know what we are hinting at

Now, this could be Tiger's tribute to Hrithik. He has always looked up to the actor. Siddharth Anand even made a movie out of his devotion to Hrithik and called it War. So it isn't unlikely or unacceptable to have such resemblances we feel.

