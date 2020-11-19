Celina Jaitly has always been very vocal about the hardships that came along with losing her child. She lost a son back in 2017 and we often see her missing him through social media posts. Yesterday, on World Prematurity Day, the actress penned down a heartfelt note for him yet again. Her twins - Shamsher and Arthur were premature babies and while Arthur made it alive, Celina lost Shamsher to complicated medical conditions. Celina Jaitly Was 'Tired and Exhausted of How Difficult It Kept Getting for an Outsider' So She Took a Break From Films.

Sharing her experience of dealing with a premature birth herself, Celina posted a few pictures of her baby and wrote a long message. She talked about how it was a very hard time for them to deal with the pain of losing a son. "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem." Giving away some hope, she said that she and her husband Peter Haag survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with them to make sure her other twin Arthur Jaitly Haag comes back home with them.

Reassuring parents who may come across a similar situation, Celina Jaitly gave examples of Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein, who were premature babies and still made it big! Adding a message of hope and encouragement, the actress continued by saying that while many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals."Keep your love and blessings coming for Arthur and don't forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies," Jaitly concluded. Celina Jaitly Says Star Kids 'Have Natural Immunity From the Sexual Harassment That Exists in Bollywood'.

Check Out Her Post Here:

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got hitched in 2011 and welcomed twin sons Viraaj and Winston in 2012. 5 years after their birth, on September 10 Celina gave birth to twins again - Shamsher and Arthur.

