Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is scheduled to reach the audience on 14th February this year. Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna from the much-anticipated drama. ‘Chhaava’ Release Date: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic To Arrive in the Theatres on February 14, 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna will portray the character of Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, while Vicky Kaushal will be seen as her husband and famous ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Animal actress looks simply breathtaking donning a red saree, paired with golden jewelry, green bangles, and the iconic Maharashtra bindi. The pictures feature Rashmika Mandanna flaunting vivid expressions like happy, angry, and heartbroken.

Rashmika Mandanna Shines as Maharani Yesubai

Posting the stills on her official IG account, the diva wrote, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

Not just that, Maddock Films revealed that the trailer of Chhaava will be released tomorrow on 22nd January 2025. Their social media post read, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the project will also feature Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles, along with others.

Based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava will have tunes scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The cinematography of the drama has been done by Saurabh Goswami, whereas Manish Pradhan has looked after the editing. ‘Chhaava’: Trailer for Vicky Kaushal’s Period Drama Film To Drop on January 22 – Check Out Majestic New Poster of Actor As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna also has AR Murugadoss' Sikandar opposite Salman Khan and Aditya Sarpotdar's Thama co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana waiting to be released.

