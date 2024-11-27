Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next periodical drama, Chhaava. The Bollywood actor will play the fearless Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film directed by Laxman Utekar. The December 6 release of Chhaava was previously postponed by the makers to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. According to the latest update, a new release date for the film has been fixed. According to Taran Adarsh, Chhaava will not hit the big screens on February 14, 2025 coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. ‘Pushpa 2′ vs ’Chhaava’ Box Office Clash Averted: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama To Avoid Showdown With Allu Arjun Starrer, Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon - Reports.

‘Chhaava’ To Release on February 14, 2025

VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025. Produced… pic.twitter.com/kDMrY7RDqN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2024

