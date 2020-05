Chintu Ka Birthday: Vinay Pathak’s Family Drama Premieres on Zee5 on June 5

Chintu Ka Birthday Starring Vinay Pathak (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Vinay Pathak-starrer "Chintu Ka Birthday" is all set to release. The makers have decided to go ahead and launch the modest-budget film on OTT. "Chintu Ka Birthday" also features Seema Pahwa, Tillotama Shome, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos. The film is billed as a family drama and will stream on Zee5 from June 5. The story of the film revolves around a six-year-old named Chintu, who is stranded stuck in Iraq with his family in the time of Saddam Hussein's fall. Urvashi Rautela Says Watching Virgin Bhanupriya on OTT Will Not Be Less than Watching It in Theatres.

"Chintu Ka Birthday" has been ready for a while, and has already been screened in 18 cities as part of a film festival in 2019. " 'Chintu Ka Birthday' is the most important film of my career, as well as my association with the new immensely talented director-duo of Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh. They've written an amazingly crafty and sensitive film with gentle humour and huge hearts. It's surprising to learn that it's their first full-length feature film," said Vinay Pathak. Fauji Calling: Sharman Joshi’s Military Drama to Get an OTT Release, Confirms Director Aaryaan Saxena.

Recently, Zee5 released another small film, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Ghoomketu", which had been lying ready to release for a few years now.