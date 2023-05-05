American pop star Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her "boss" after seeing her performance in the series Citadel. Nick Jonas Almost Kisses Priyanka Chopra As They Pose Together for Camera During Citadel Global Premiere (View Pics).

Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It had Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video' written on it. Captioning the poster, he wrote: "My wife is a boss. Congrats to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family." Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Insta Post for Nick Jonas Is All Things Love (View Pic).

The first three episodes of Citadel are out right on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every Friday and the finale on May 26. Filled with action, thrill and drama, the series stars Priyanka, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

