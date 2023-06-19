During the ongoing shoot in Serbia, Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan took a moment to pose for the camera, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of Citadel. The picture, clicked at night, shows Sikandar and Varun smiling for the camera as they kept their sartorial choice quite casual. While Varun can be seen in a simple blue t-shirt and a pair of denims with black shoes, Sikandar donned black denims, a plain white t-shirt rounded up with a jacket and a pair of Air Jordans. Reports recently surfaced about the extensive stunt and action training workshops undertaken by Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher for their roles in Citadel. Aarya 3: Sikandar Kher Shares BTS Photo Featuring Lead Actress Sushmita Sen.
Citadel, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, and promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders.
