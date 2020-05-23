Climax Song Just Do It: Mia Malkova Exudes Oomph With her Super Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Video)

Mia Malkova in Climax song Just Do It (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ram Gopal Varma's next outing as a director is porn star Mia Malkova starrer, Climax. Going by its trailer, we can say it's an erotic thriller and Mia's presence certainly makes the project sound interesting. After releasing the film's trailer and a song, RGV uploaded yet another number from the same on his YouTube channel and as expected, it's raunchy AF. Titled 'Just Do It', the song is picturised on Mia and her supposed love interest in the film. Porn Queen Mia Malkova's Instagram Is a Treat For Sore Eyes! Hot Pics of God, Sex and Truth Star That Will Make You a FAN.

Mia Malkova sizzles with her sexy moves in this song and she's a sight for sore eyes. Flaunting her curves in some super sexy bikinis, the actress is raising temperature while compelling all the men to pick up their jaws from the floor. This sensuous track is bound to raise some heat in your room and don't blame us if gets too hot to handle for you. Climax Trailer: Porn Star Mia Malkova Is All Set To Serve You Sexy and Spooky In This Ram Gopal Varma Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the New Song

Suny by Bharti Gupta and music by Ravi Shankar, Just Do It doesn't have a peppy track to it but Mia's presence and sultry dance moves make it likeable. The actress leaves no opportunity to flaunt her super sexy body and we bet men all over are drooling over this new video already.

This is not the first time when RGV has collaborated with Malkova. He had earlier cast her in his 2018 documentary film God, Sex and Truth.