Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in Mandoli Jail, New Delhi, has sent a special Valentine's Day letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, professing his love for her. In an extravagant gesture for V Day, Sukesh has gifted Fernandez a specially made Gulfstream jet with her initials, JF, customized on the exterior and interior.

The two-page letter, dated February 14, was addressed to Jacqueline and included a heartfelt message along with an attachment. Sukesh begin by writing, “My Valentine Jackie, Baby girl, firstly wishing you a very very, Happy Valentine’s day, Baby this year has started with a lot of positivity and very special things happening for us, and this Valentines is also extremely special because it’s just one step away from spending rest of our Valentine Days of our lives together. Baby before I say further I wanna take a moment to say, Jackie I really really love you, you are the best Valentine in the world, love you like crazy.”

The letter further read, “Baby you know, how special Valentines Day is for us, our relationship started on the day of Valentines, the day where we forgave and accepted each other the way we are, this will always remain the most special day of our lives. Its valentine how can I not surprise you baby, your Valentine’s Day present is a specially made Gulfstream Jet, with your initials JF customized on the exterior and interior.” “The most amazing part, is the Registration Number of the Jet, it’s your date and Month of your Birth which makes it extremely personalized for you my love; thanks to @Gulfstreammiddleeast for making this special for us.

Baby you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice, and convenience. Baby you know, I always want you to have the, best, because you are my Valentine, my Baby girl. The most important thing, no one can now question you about the Jet, because Baby I am Declaring the Jet in my Tax Returns for this year and paying the relevant gift taxes for the same, hereby making it fully legal and not any alleged proceeds of crime.

Baby girl, I know how much you love travelling, flying private, hope you love my Valentines present. Baby on this Valentines, I have only one wish, if there is a Re-Birth, I wanna be born as your heart, so that I can keep beating inside you.” Sukesh Chandrashekhar concluded the letter, writing, “My Bomma, I am the most luckiest man living on this planet, to have the most prettiest, the most amazing human, you as my Valentine this life. Baby Love you like crazy, missing you even crazier. Happy Valentine’s Day my baby girl. Can’t wait to be with you, my Bomma.”

