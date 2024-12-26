Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail, wrote a Christmas letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In the letter, Sukesh not only professed his love for Jacqueline but also mentioned an extravagant gift—a 107-year-old vineyard complete with a grand Tuscan-style house. The letter, which has gone viral on social media, continued with Sukesh expressing his wish to meet the actress. Despite being in jail, Sukesh’s promises and bold statements have sparked widespread curiosity and speculation. Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offers 10 Thar Roxx SUVs and 100 iPhone 16 Pros To Boost Jacqueline Fernandez’s New Song ‘Stormrider’.

Chandrashekhar said in his letter: "Baby girl, Merry Christmas. Another beautiful year and most favourite festival is passing without our love and togetherness. Our souls are connected. When I wish you a Merry Christmas, I am able to hold both our hands and look into your eyes." "Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France', which you never even dreamed of" he said.

"I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together." “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," his letter concluded. Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Trip to Saudi Arabia: Sri Lankan Beauty Enjoys With Family on Her Birthday Getaway, Shares Dreamy Photos From Luxurious Vacation.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Letter

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Letters and Controversies

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in Tihar Jail, sent a letter wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a Happy Holi. Sukesh was arrested for duping Malvinder Singh’s wife and extorting around INR 200 crore by impersonating Union Home and Law secretaries. He claimed he was in a relationship with Jacqueline, a claim she denied. He also gave her luxury gifts, including cars and jewellery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).