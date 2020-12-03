When the trailer for the remade Coolie No 1 came out, the songs playing in the background definitely stood out, including the reprised versions of "Husn Hai Suhana" and "Main Kya Karoon". Now, the first song from the movie is out, which not any we heard in the first promo. Varun Dhawan dances to the tunes of "Teri Bhabhi" as he refers to Sara Ali Khan, the woman of his desire, as his friends' sister-in-law. Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Recreate the Goofy Magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor Starrer in Their Own Style (Watch Video).

"Teri Bhabhi" is composed by Javed - Mohsin. Okay, that was a weird sentence to write! It has a catchy hook, but the lead up to it almost gives the impression of another song. It almost seems like Varun will break into singing, "Thana me baithe on duty". The song is not as impressive as we'd like it to be. Coolie No 1 Star Sara Ali Khan on Reprising Karisma Kapoor’s Role: I Don’t Think I Have Even Attempted to Step into Her Shoes.

The song has been crooned by Dev Negi & Neha Kakkar.

Watch The Song Teri Bhabhi Here:

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan's 25th film. The original film, by the same name, featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. At some point, we'd love for them to pop up in the remake as well, as Salman Khan did in Judwaaa 2. But, maybe after the fallout between Govinda and David, this is just a distant dream. Anyway, Coolie No 1 is releasing on Christman on digital. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

