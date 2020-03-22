COVID-19 Crisis: Hrithik Roshan Extends Support to the Ministry of Railways by Requesting Everyone to Avoid Train Journeys (Read Tweet)

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling-- especially by train. Retweeting Ministry of Railways' tweet, Hrithik wrote: "It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don't travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary." After John Abraham, Rohit Shetty Requests Pet Owners Not to Panic As WHO Confirms Dogs Can’t Spread COVID-19.

"Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them," he further said. Rishi Kapoor Requests Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Take Precautionary Measures over COVID-19; Says, ‘People of Pakistan Are Also Dear to Us’

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet Below

ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि बहुत से लोग अभी भी ट्रेन और स्टेशन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे है। मैं लोगों से request करना चाहूंगा कि ऐसा न करें।। जब तक बिल्कुल ज़रूरी न हो अभी ट्रैन से सफ़र न करें। अपने आपको और अपने सह-यात्रियों को ख़तरे में न डाले। सरकार pro-active कदम उठा रही है।उनका साथ दें। https://t.co/6celT62fvG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2020

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has "found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky".