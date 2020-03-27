Covid-19 Lockdown: Rahul Bose Reads Fascinating Passages From Some Wonderful Books in #21daytribute; Gets Our Thumbs Up! Watch Videos

Rahul Bose (Image credit: Instagram)

This one is for avid readers with discernible tastes. While everybody is busy giving fitness tips and diet mantras on their microblogging site in this hour of crisis (corona scare and lockdown that has followed) , Rahul Bose chooses to be himself-very different! One of the finest minds and easily one of the best conversationalists of B-town, Rahul is known for his voicing opinions and for keeping things 'cerebral'. His well-rounded personality and his infectious energy which Rahul channelises in various arenas such as acting, theatre, sports he plays and his social work is simply unmatched.

I bumped into Rahul when he read a powerfully evocative passage or two for the celebrated author and the activist Eve Ensler when she was in Mumbai recently. Rahul was delighted when we congratulated him and urged him that he should do more such stuff, and should do more often, to treat his fans with his excellent verbal dexterity and his wonderful diction. Articulate that he is, Rahul surprised us with this new series on his social media platform.

So we were only glad when Rahul posted this message on his Instagram account. "This is the start of a series I am going to call my #21daytribute to wonderful books and their writers. I will read a passage (please swipe right to hear the first one - it’s from Andre Agassi’s superb autobiography #Open) from a book in the hope that you will be intrigued enough to read it. Or not. Whichever way it goes, I hope you enjoy this series. Stay strong. We’ll get through these times and cross over into the light together. #passagestothesoul #booksarelife" posted the versatile actor.

This is what Rahul posted on Day 2. "One of my favourite authors @amitav_ghosh1 and the passage I am reading is one of the most affecting in my favourite book of the #IbisTrilogy"

How could one talk about books and authors and not mention the much-celebrated Munshi Premchand! So we only were happy that Rahul chose this one as well. .He wrote "his one’s from #ShatranjKeKhiladi by the peerless #MunshiPremchand Mir and Mirza are playing what will turn out to be their endgame. My apologies to those that don’t understand hindi."

Now you tell us fans which is your favourite author, and feel free to mention your favourite work (or perhaps a passage or two) in our comment section below. Who knows you favourite lines may find their way in Rahul's readings!